Kerala LSS, USS scholarship results 2020 declared by Pareeksha Bhawan, direct link here

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 14:23 IST

Board of Public Examination, Kerala has declared the USS and LCC scholarship exam results 2020. Candidates can check their results online at bpkerala.in.

Candidates will have to visit the official website and then click on USS Result link on the left side of the homepage. The result PDF file will open that caries the AEO name, number of eligible students and the percentage.

The board of public examination, Kerala pareeksha bhawan had conducted the scholarship exams for students of class 4 and 7.

How to check Kerala USS, LCC scholarship exam Result:

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at bpekerala.in. On the homepage click on the link which reads “USS” given on the left panel of page. Key in your login credentials for LSS and USS scholarship result. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out

Direct link to check result