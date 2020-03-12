e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Kerala LSS, USS scholarship results 2020 declared by Pareeksha Bhawan, direct link here

Kerala LSS, USS scholarship results 2020 declared by Pareeksha Bhawan, direct link here

Board of Public Examination, Kerala has declared the USS and LCC scholarship exam results 2020. Candidates can check their results online at bpkerala.in.

education Updated: Mar 12, 2020 14:23 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Board of Public Examination, Kerala has declared the USS and LCC scholarship exam results 2020. Candidates can check their results online at bpkerala.in.

Candidates will have to visit the official website and then click on USS Result link on the left side of the homepage. The result PDF file will open that caries the AEO name, number of eligible students and the percentage.

The board of public examination, Kerala pareeksha bhawan had conducted the scholarship exams for students of class 4 and 7.

How to check Kerala USS, LCC scholarship exam Result: 

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at bpekerala.in. On the homepage click on the link which reads “USS” given on the left panel of page. Key in your login credentials for LSS and USS scholarship result. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out

Direct link to check result

tags
top news
Coronavirus Live: Meeting reviews preparedness for evacuating Indians from Iran
Coronavirus Live: Meeting reviews preparedness for evacuating Indians from Iran
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Coronavirus: Get paid to buy car is how Chinese cities are luring customers
Coronavirus: Get paid to buy car is how Chinese cities are luring customers
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain relents in Dharamsala, but covers still on
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain relents in Dharamsala, but covers still on
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
JEE Main 2020Jyotiraditya ScindiaXiaomi Redmi Note 9 seriesHardik Pandyacoronavirus spreadCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyTom Hanks

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News