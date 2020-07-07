e-paper
Home / Education / Kerala Plus two Result 2020: DHSE Kerala 12th exam results delayed, check details

Kerala Plus two Result 2020: DHSE Kerala 12th exam results delayed, check details

Kerala Plus two Result 2020: After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the examinations can check their Kerala Plus two results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Plus two Result 2020: Kerala class 12 exam results which were scheduled to be declared by July 10, will be delayed by one week due to the lockdown imposed in the Thiruvananthapuram city.

Talking to Hindustan Times, education secretary A Shahjehan said, “Exact date will be announced later. Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram affected last-minute preparations.”

More than 8 lakh students have appeared in the Kerala plus two exams this year. The Kerala Board Plus Two exams 2020 were held between March 10 and 19, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from May 27 to 30, 2020.

After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the examinations can check their Kerala Plus two results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

