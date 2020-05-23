e-paper
May 23, 2020-Saturday
Kerala SSC, SSLC postponed exams to be held from May 26

The examinations of the 10th standard and the plus-two students will commence in Kerala from May 26, its Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.The exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

May 23, 2020
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala SSC, SSLC exam dates
The examinations of the 10th standard and the plus-two students will commence in Kerala from May 26, its Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.The exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The students reaching Kerala from other states will have to undergo 14-day quarantine and special arrangements will be made for them to attend the exams.

Separate seating arrangementswill be made for students coming from containment zones and those who have family members under home quarantine,Vijayan told reporters here.

Masks will be given to each student and all the teachers will have to wear masks and gloves.

The answer-sheets will be kept at the examination centres for seven days and the fire force will disinfect the schools after the exam.

“The state government will purchase over 5,000 IR thermometers for thermal screening. In case any student displays any symptoms of coronavirus, the medical team will attend to them. The students will be provided transportation to the exam centre too,” he said.

The local self-government institutions, education department, fire force, police and transport ministry will work together for conducting the exam, Vijayan said.

At least 10,920 students have applied for centre change and the question papers will be distributed accordingly.

Necessary permission has been received to conduct the exams in the Gulf regions too, he said.

The chief minister said all districts now have conflict resolution centres. Till now, 340 complaints have been received and 254 matters resolved.

