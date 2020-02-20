e-paper
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 released at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, here's how to download

Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 released at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to download

Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 was released on February 19 by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan on its official website of iExaMS - https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/

education Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT FILE)
         

Schools can download the Kerala SSLC Hall Tickets 2020 by going to the official website and providing school code, username and password.

Schools should take the printout of the Kerala SSLC Hall Tickets 2020 or the admit card and put a seal of principal/head of the school before handing them over to the students appearing for the examination.

The principal or head of the school has been directed to download Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 from the official website - https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/ only. The hall tickets must handed over to the students on or before February 24, 2020.

Students should carry the hall ticket on all the days of examination.

Steps to download

• Go to the official website of Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 - https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/

• To the right side of the page, principal/head of the school will have to enter school code, username, password

• Enter captcha and press Login option

• Take a print out of Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 and put the school’s seal or stamp on them before handing them over to students.

Details that would be mentioned on Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2020

• Name of the Board

• Name of the student

• Photograph of the student

• Signature of the student

• Roll number of the student

• Student’s date of birth

• Enrolment number of the student

• School code

• Father’s name

• Mother’s name

• Date of examination

• Name of the subject

• Subject code

• Details of the examination centre

• Important instructions.

Students appearing for Kerala SSLC Exam 2020 must check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card carefully. In case they find any discrepancy, they should immediately inform school authorities.

