Kerala SSLC or Class 10 exam results to be declared in first week of May: Officials

The results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination, written by more than 4,40,000 lakh students, will be published in the first week of May, officials said on Tuesday.

The process of evaluating the answer sheets of the exam, which began on March 4 and ended on March 27 this year, started in the first week of April.

“Valuation of papers is underway in 54 centres. It will be completed by April 20 and results can be published in 10 days after the valuation,” the directorate’s director V Mohankumar said.

Data from the directorate of public instructions (DPI) shows 441,103 regular students -- 224,564 boys and 216,539 girls -- from 3,046 schools across the state and 2,751 privately registered candidates appeared for the exam this year. Besides this, 1,300 students wrote the exam from Gulf countries and Lakshadweep.

Over 450,000 students appeared for the exam in 2017 and the overall pass percentage was 95.98.

The exam was marred with controversy last year, including the allegations of leakage of the mathematics paper, which was reconducted.

The embarrassed state government ordered a vigilance inquiry. However, the punishment was confined to the person who prepared the questions paper and exam committee chairperson and the conspiracy angle was not probed by the vigilance team.