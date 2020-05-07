Kerala SSLC, Plus one, Plus two exams 2020 to be conducted on these dates, check here

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:58 IST

Kerala Board will conduct the remaining board exams for class 10 (SSLC), class 11 (Plus one) and Class 12th (Plus two) exams between May 21 and 29. The complete datesheet will be released soon.

Moreover, the evaluation of the completed exams will begin on May 13.

Talking about the reopening of schools, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in an official statement that even if there is a delay in opening schools, the special education program for children from June 1 will be televised through the Kite Victorian channel. Local cable operators and DTH service providers must take care to ensure that the Vikings channel is in their network. In addition, these classes are available on the web and mobile. Separate arrangements will be made for children with no such facilities.

“A total of 81,609 teachers of primary and upper primary levels will soon complete the training, which began before the announcement of online lockdown. In addition, special holiday training will be conducted using the Kite Victorian channel system. Digital materials will be made available through the Teachers’ Log in portal of the comprehensive portal. It will be launched on May 14th for primary and upper primary teachers,” reads the official press release.

The chief minister also reminded schools to ensure the maintenance of lakhs of devices deployed as part of the high-tech project.