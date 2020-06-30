e-paper
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today at results.kerala.nic.in, here’s how to check scores in 4 simple steps

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will declare the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 today at 2 pm. Students who have taken the class 10th board exam will get their results on Tuesday afternoon at keralaresults.nic.in

Jun 30, 2020
Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will declare the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 today at 2 pm. Students who have taken the class 10th board exam will get their results on Tuesday afternoon. The education minister of Kerala C Raveendranath will announce the results in a press conference at 2 pm. This year, around four lakh students were registered for the class 10th board exam. Students can check their results online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in . They will have to key in their registration number and date of birth to check their Kerala SSLC Results 2020. The class 10th result will also be available on ‘Saphalam’ app. Students can download the app from Google Play Store and key in their roll number to check their results. Earlier, the Kerala Board class 10th exam was scheduled to be held from March 10 to 24. Some papers were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic which were later conducted from May 26 to 30.

How to check Kerala SSLC Results after it is declared:

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 link flashing on the homepage

Key in your registration number/ roll number and date of birth and click submit

Your Kerala SSLC Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the scorecard if possible.

