Kerala SSLC Result 2020: When and where to check results

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will declare the class 10th results on June 30 at 2 pm. Around four lakh students will get their results on Tuesday, afternoon. State education minister C Raveendranath will announce the results in a press conference.

Candidates can either check their results on the official website at prd.kerala.gov.in. Moreover, students can also check their results at ‘Saphalam’ app. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Candidates will have to key in their roll number to check their results.

The Kerala SSLC Results 2020 will be able to check their results at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in .

Students will be able to check their class 10th results online by entering their registration number and date of birth. This year the result announcement has been delayed due Coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 was declared on May 6.

