Kerala students in Australia’s Victoria get a helping hand

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:22 IST

Over a thousand students from Kerala studying for various courses in Australia’s Victoria state will get relief with the Melbourne Secular Forum, a body consisting mostly of Keralites, deciding to support them financially and otherwise.

Speaking to IANS, the Forum’s chief coordinator, Thiruvallam Bhasi said that there is a lockdown in Australia too and as a result, several students who also do parttime work to sustain themselves are affected.

“During Easter time, we distributed food kits to around 150 students, but Victoria being a big state and with numerous Kerala students studying at far away locations, we decided to financially support them and decided to credit the money to their accounts,” he said.

“We have got help from numerous sponsors who have come forward to help the students. Our aim is no Kerala student should remain hungry because they don’t have money . All what the student should do is they just need to inform us through our website and each one will be given between (Australian) $30 to 50, depending on their need. Once the student makes a request, the money will be credited in minutes,” added Bhasi.