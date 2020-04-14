e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kerala students in Australia’s Victoria get a helping hand

Kerala students in Australia’s Victoria get a helping hand

Speaking to IANS, the Forum’s chief coordinator, Thiruvallam Bhasi said that there is a lockdown in Australia too and as a result, several students who also do parttime work to sustain themselves are affected.

education Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Thiruvananthapuram
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Over a thousand students from Kerala studying for various courses in Australia’s Victoria state will get relief with the Melbourne Secular Forum, a body consisting mostly of Keralites, deciding to support them financially and otherwise.

Speaking to IANS, the Forum’s chief coordinator, Thiruvallam Bhasi said that there is a lockdown in Australia too and as a result, several students who also do parttime work to sustain themselves are affected.

“During Easter time, we distributed food kits to around 150 students, but Victoria being a big state and with numerous Kerala students studying at far away locations, we decided to financially support them and decided to credit the money to their accounts,” he said.

“We have got help from numerous sponsors who have come forward to help the students. Our aim is no Kerala student should remain hungry because they don’t have money . All what the student should do is they just need to inform us through our website and each one will be given between (Australian) $30 to 50, depending on their need. Once the student makes a request, the money will be credited in minutes,” added Bhasi.

tags
top news
Hundreds reached Mumbai’s Bandra railway station to go home; lathicharged
Hundreds reached Mumbai’s Bandra railway station to go home; lathicharged
West Bengal: 20 cops injured in clash over Covid-19 quarantine centre
West Bengal: 20 cops injured in clash over Covid-19 quarantine centre
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
LIVE| Existing lockdown measures to remain in force till May 3: Govt
LIVE| Existing lockdown measures to remain in force till May 3: Govt
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News