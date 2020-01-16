KTET 2020: Registration closes today at ktet.kerala.gov.in

education

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:47 IST

The last date for registration in the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2020 is January 16. The notification for KTET 2020 has been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Candidates can download the admit cards from the website on February 5, 2020, while the exam will be held on February 15-16.

KTET 1, which is for the post of lower primary teachers, will be held on February 15 in the morning shift between 10am and 12.30pm. KTET 2 to choose upper primary teachers will be conducted on the same day in the afternoon shift from 2pm to 4.30pm.

KTET 3 to select high school teachers will be on February 16 from 11am to 1.30pm. KTET 4 will also be conducted on the same day for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi teachers, specialist teachers, and physical education teachers between 2.30pm and 5pm.

Candidates need to qualify in the KTET exam for a teaching job in schools in Kerala. The results of KTET will be declared in March 2020.

How candidates can apply for KTET 2020:

1) Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in OR keralapareekshabhavan.in

2) Click on “New Registration February 2020” next and click on New Registration

3)Fill in necessary details like candidate’s name, birth date, father’s name and category.

4) Upload scanned images of photograph and sign

5) Pay the application fee and save the confirmation page