Home / Education / Kurukshetra University postpones all UG and PG exams amid coronavirus outbreak

Kurukshetra University postpones all UG and PG exams amid coronavirus outbreak

The Kurukshetra University has postponed all the exams scheduled from next month, following the countrywide lockdown enforced to contain Coronavirus diseases spread.

education Updated: Mar 28, 2020 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
(HT File)
         

Kurukshetra University has postponed all exams due next month, following the countrywide lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

According to a notification issued by the controller of examinations, Kurukshetra University has decided to postpone all annual and semester exams of all under-graduation (UG) and post-graduation (PG) courses, which were due in April and May, following the ongoing threat of spread of Covid-19.

“The revised datesheet will be notified later on,” reads the notification.

The university had already issued the datesheets for all courses and the exams for UG and PG classes were to begin from April 8.

University spokesperson Ashok Sharma said, “The university has taken the decision to postpone the exams following the lockdown and the new datesheet will be issued later.”

On the concern among students that they would get a shorter period to study in the next semester, he said, “The university may extend the duration of the next session or semester, if required.”

