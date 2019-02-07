KVS admissions 2019 schedule released, register online for Class 1 from March 1

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admission schedule for academic session 2019-20 on its official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

According to the notification issued by KVS, the notification for admission will be released in the last week of February. The online registration for Class 1 will start at 8am on March 1 and close on March 19 at 4pm. The first provisionally selected students list for class 1 will be released on March 26, the second list will be out on April 9 while the third list will be out on April 23 (if seats remain vacant).

The registration for admission in Class II and onward (except class Xi), subject to availability of seats, will start on April 2 and close on April 9 (during school hours). The declaration of list of class II onwards will take place between April 12 and 20.

KVS admissions 2019 : Check KVS Admission Schedule below:

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 17:14 IST