e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / KVS goes digital to compensate students for loss of teaching

KVS goes digital to compensate students for loss of teaching

In an official statement on Monday, the KVS said that “a large number of teachers are connecting with their students through digital platforms to compensate for the loss of quality instruction time.”

education Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The KVS has nominated some selected teachers for Live Session conducted by NIOS at SwayamPrabha portal.
The KVS has nominated some selected teachers for Live Session conducted by NIOS at SwayamPrabha portal.(Getty Images)
         

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has taken various steps to stay connected with their students through digital platforms “to compensate for the loss of quality instruction time.”

In an official statement on Monday, the KVS said that “a large number of teachers are connecting with their students through digital platforms to compensate for the loss of quality instruction time.”

According to the statement, the KVS has also shared the schedule of lessons of the recorded and live programmes of NIOS for secondary and senior secondary classes from their SwayamPrabha Portal commencing from April 7.

The KVS has nominated some selected teachers for Live Session conducted by NIOS at SwayamPrabha portal to address the queries and clear the doubts of the learners through Skype and Live Web Chat. The details of the nominated teachers have been shared with all the ROs.

Due to the sudden closure of the Vidyalayas, the principals and teachers are also reaching out to their students to ensure their mental well-being.

“In view of the alarming situation created by COVID-19 in the country, it was decided that on a formal request from any defence authority or district administration, the schools shall allow the use of classrooms of KV school buildings for temporary housing of suspected COVID-19 cases,” said the KVS in the statement.

As on date, 80 KVs across the country have been taken over by various competent authorities for using them as quarantine centres.

The KVS teachers and non-teaching employees have contributed Rs 10,40,60,536 to the PM-CARES Fund to support the nation in its fight against COVID-19.

tags
top news
LIVE: Lockdown is the only available vaccine, says health ministry
LIVE: Lockdown is the only available vaccine, says health ministry
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News