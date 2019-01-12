 KVS Recruitment 2018: Answer Keys, OMR released for PGT, TGT, PRT, direct link here
KVS Recruitment 2018: Answer Keys, OMR released for PGT, TGT, PRT, direct link here

education Updated: Jan 12, 2019 14:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KVS Recruitment 2018: Check answer key for PGT, TGT, PRT here(HT FIle)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the OMR and answer keys for the recruitment exams of TGT, PGT, TGTs and PRT category on its official website kvssangathan.nic.in. Candidates can check their OMR sheet and answer key online before 5 pm January 14.

KVS exams for recruitment of TGT, PGT, TGTs and PRT category were conducted on December 22 and 23.

Candidates can challenge the answers of the answer keys before 5 pm of January 14, 2019. Canddiates can find a prescribed format available at the official website.

KVS answer keys: How to download

Visit the official website of KVS

Click on the link to download OMR and answer keys given under news and announcement section

Enter your roll number and date of birth. Also select the name of post you have appeared for.

Click on Login.

Read the instruction to challenge answer key here

Here’ s the direct link to check KVS OMR and answer keys

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 14:31 IST

