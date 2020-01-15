KVS teacher recruitment: 1974 candidates selected in reserve panel, check merit list here

education

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:19 IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the merit list for reserve panel of direct recruitment for the post of PRT (primary teacher) , TGT (trained graduate teacher) under advertisement number 14 and ASO, JSA, SSA under advertisement no. 13.

A total of 1974 candidates have made it to the merit list. Candidates can check the merit list online at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has also congratulated the qualified candidates through his tweet.

Check KVS merit list here