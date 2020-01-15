KVS teacher recruitment: 1974 candidates selected in reserve panel, check merit list here
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the merit list for reserve panel of direct recruitment for the post of PRT (primary teacher) , TGT (trained graduate teacher) under advertisement number 14 and ASO, JSA, SSA under advertisement no. 13.education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:19 IST
A total of 1974 candidates have made it to the merit list. Candidates can check the merit list online at kvsangathan.nic.in.
Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has also congratulated the qualified candidates through his tweet.
मैं सभी चयनित उम्मीदवारों को अनेक शुभकामनाएं देता हूं और आशा करता हूं कि शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में इस महत्वपूर्ण सेवा के माध्यम से भरपूर योगदान देते हुए आप राष्ट्र निर्माण में अहम भूमिका निभाएंगे।@narendramodi @PMOIndia @KVS_HQ @PIB_India@MIB_Indiahttps://t.co/yEkca0DmzK— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 13, 2020