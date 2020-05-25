e-paper
Home / Education / L’Strategique LLP to host webinar tomorrow for young career seekers

L’Strategique LLP to host webinar tomorrow for young career seekers

The webinar will be live on Facebook and YouTube apart from zoom. It is a free-for-all activity for the benefit of youth who wish to become self-reliant and which is also a demand of these times.

education Updated: May 25, 2020 18:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The company invites online registration for a Zoom Interactive web-conference 2020.
The company invites online registration for a Zoom Interactive web-conference 2020.
         

L’Strategique LLP, a start-up in Higher Education, will conduct a webinar on “Challenges of Entrepreneurship & Innovation in Covid19 Era” on Tuesday, May 26 at 5 pm. The company has invited online registration for the Zoom Interactive web-conference 2020. L’Strategique LLP was founded by Dr Vaneeta Aggarwal.

The webinar will be live on Facebook and YouTube apart from zoom. It is a free-for-all activity for the benefit of youth who wish to become self-reliant.

Here is the list of guest panelist for this webinar:

1. Prof. Ramanathan R, Additional Secy. Niti Aayog, Mission Director - Atal Innovation Mission, Gov. Of India,

2. Prof Sandeep Sancheti, VC- SRM University & past president Association of Indian Universities,

3. Prof. Abhay Kumar, VC- IEC University, Baddi and

4. Dr. Deepak Singh, Entrepreneur, Educator snd Consultant with UP Gov.

Here’s the direct link for registration

The company said that it has hosted 3 International webinars on career-building skills since April 30, 2020 with participants from 12 countries and more than 40 Indian Institutes on an individual basis.

