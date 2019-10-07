Last date for online application to AISSEE extended to October 10

education

Last date for submitting online applications for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) for admission in class sixth and ninth in Sainik School of Sujanpur Tira in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district has been extended to October 10.

In a statement, the school’s acting principal, Lt Col Ashish Chaturvedi said the aspiring students might apply online till October 10.

