e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Last date for online application to AISSEE extended to October 10

In a statement, the school’s acting principal, Lt Col Ashish Chaturvedi said the aspiring students might apply online till October 10.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shimla
Last date for online application to AISSEE extended to October 10. (Representational image)
Last date for online application to AISSEE extended to October 10. (Representational image)(Hindustan Times)
         

Last date for submitting online applications for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) for admission in class sixth and ninth in Sainik School of Sujanpur Tira in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district has been extended to October 10.

In a statement, the school’s acting principal, Lt Col Ashish Chaturvedi said the aspiring students might apply online till October 10.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 09:24 IST

tags
top news
Indian Army to begin deploying light howitzers in eastern sector
Indian Army to begin deploying light howitzers in eastern sector
Oct 07, 2019 07:07 IST
‘Won’t succumb’, says Telangana RTC unions after KCR sacks 48000 employees
‘Won’t succumb’, says Telangana RTC unions after KCR sacks 48000 employees
Oct 07, 2019 09:20 IST
Supreme Court to hear plea against Aarey tree felling today
Supreme Court to hear plea against Aarey tree felling today
Oct 07, 2019 08:15 IST
Giriraj Singh fires fresh salvo at Nitish govt over floods, JD(U) livid
Giriraj Singh fires fresh salvo at Nitish govt over floods, JD(U) livid
Oct 07, 2019 07:35 IST
Post GST, prohibition could be an expensive experiment for states
Post GST, prohibition could be an expensive experiment for states
Oct 07, 2019 05:56 IST
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Oct 07, 2019 06:52 IST
Gujarat man loses Rs 78L in web poker, commits suicide
Gujarat man loses Rs 78L in web poker, commits suicide
Oct 07, 2019 05:27 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 07:20 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News