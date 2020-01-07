e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Education / Leave past behind, return to campus: JNU VC urges to students

Leave past behind, return to campus: JNU VC urges to students

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged students to put the past behind and return to the varsity’s premises.

education Updated: Jan 07, 2020 15:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh addresses the media on yesterday’s attack on JNU students, at JNU campus, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 06, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh addresses the media on yesterday’s attack on JNU students, at JNU campus, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 06, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

Under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged students to put the past behind and return to the varsity’s premises.

In a brief statement, Kumar said, “Our heart goes out to all injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place.

“I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind.” More than 35 students and faculty members were assaulted on Sunday evening after a mob went on a rampage, attacking students with sticks and iron rods and vandalising property.

tags
top news
As JNU student leader came under attack on campus, police filed case against her
As JNU student leader came under attack on campus, police filed case against her
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Matter of national interest’, says SC on plea over Kashmir group defacing notes
‘Matter of national interest’, says SC on plea over Kashmir group defacing notes
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News