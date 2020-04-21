e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Let students attend online classes even if they are unable to pay fees: Sisodia to pvt schools

Let students attend online classes even if they are unable to pay fees: Sisodia to pvt schools

“We need to take utmost care while dealing with this issue. So let the students attend the online classes even if their parents are unable to pay their fees,” Sisodia said.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday interacted with principals of over 300 private schools through video-conference and discussed teaching strategies to be adopted during online classes. “Considering the unusual times we all are going through, students should not suffer. We need to take utmost care while dealing with this issue. So let the students attend the online classes even if their parents are unable to pay their fees,” Sisodia said.

During the discussion that went on for over an hour, the principals shared their strategies of supporting studies using online devices. “Our focus has been not only to help the kids cope with this current situation, but also to support parents to engage with their children. We have send a daily exercise or activity through SMS and IVR to parents’ phones for students of classes Nursery to 8,” said Shailendra Sharma, the advisor to the education director.

“These activities guide parents to get involved with their kids and support the learning like a teacher. To build on this, and to bring the family closer in this tumultuous situation where all of us are confined to our homes, we launched Happiness Classes to be conducted by our trained teachers which is streamed online everyday at 4 pm. The idea behind all this effort is to help every home become a school, and every parent taking on the role of a teacher,” he added.

According to Tagore International School Principal Nikita Mann, “We are concerned about the EWS students and we are delighted to inform you that we are able to bring 100 per cent of the EWS students on board for online classes. Focus for primary classes is on taking numeracy and literacy instead of homework”.

top news
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
South Korea looking into reports of Kim Jong Un’s ‘fragile condition’
South Korea looking into reports of Kim Jong Un’s ‘fragile condition’
PM Modi appreciates civil servants’ efforts ensuring India defeats Covid-19
PM Modi appreciates civil servants’ efforts ensuring India defeats Covid-19
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News