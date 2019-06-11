LIC AAO main admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download hall ticket from licindia.in

The admit card for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) main exam 2019 was released on Wednesday, June 11, 2019. The LIC AAO main examination will be conducted on June 28.

Candidates can download the LIC AAO main exam admit card form the LIC Carrers page.

Here is the direct link to download LIC AAO main exam admit card.

LIC has also released an information handout for the LIC AAO main exam which contains details pertaining to various aspects of the online main exam and important instructions about other related matters. Candidates should study the handout carefully.

The time for the test is 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidate must obtain minimum qualifying marks in each section separately and should also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate to qualify for the examination and the interview. Descriptive paper of only those candidates will be evaluated who qualify in the objective part of main examination.

The total number of vacancies to be filled through this exam is 590. Out of the 590 positions available in the LIC AAO recruitment, 350 are reserved for AAO Generalist, 150 are reserved for AAO IT, 50 for AAO CA, 30 for AAO (Actuarial) and 5 for AAO (Rajbhasha). The total number of vacancies and the reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements.

