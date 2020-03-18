e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / LIC admit card for AAO and other posts expected to be out on this date

LIC admit card for AAO and other posts expected to be out on this date

LIC will be conducting the online preliminary examination on April 4, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 17:48 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LIC admit card. (HT file)
LIC admit card. (HT file)
         

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is expected to release the admit card of online preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist, Assistant Engineers (A.E) and Assistant Architect (A.A) soon on its official website. Candidates must note that, as per the notification, LIC will release the hall ticket for the online recruitment examination on March 27, 2020.

LIC will be conducting the online preliminary examination on April 4, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 218 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist, Assistant Engineers (A.E) and Assistant Architect (A.A). Out of which, 50 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer post and 168 for Assistant Administrative Officers.

The online preliminary examination will be divided into three sections, i.e. Reasoning Ability, English language, and Quantitative Aptitude. Section 1 and 3 (Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude) will carry 35 marks each, while section 2 (English language) will be of 30 marks. Other than the English language section, every section will be available in both English as well as Hindi languages. The total time duration of the examination will be of 60 minutes, i.e., one hour.

tags
top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
World coronavirus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe
World coronavirus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News