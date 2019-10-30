LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 exam begins today, link to download admit card, exam pattern here

education

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:18 IST

LIC Assistant Prelims exam 2019 begins from today. The exam will be conducted on October 30 and 31. The recruitment drive is to conduct 8000 assistants in LIC.

Earlier, the LIC Prelims 2019 exam was scheduled on October 21 and 22 which was then postponed to October 30, 31.

Those who will appear in the LIC assistant prelims exam are advised to download the admit card and take its print out. No candidate will be allowed to take the exam without their admit cards.

LIC Assistant prelims exam Syllabus:

LIC Assistant prelims exam will consist of objective type questions from four sections namely, Reasoning Ability carrying 30 Marks, Numerical Ability carrying 35 Marks, and English Language/Hindi Language carrying 30 Marks. The duration of the test is 1 hour.

Click here to download LIC Assistant Admit Card

How to download the LIC Assistant call letter:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the Careers tab appearing at the bottom of the homepage

3. Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Assistants-2019’

4. Click on the link, ‘Assistant 2019-Preliminary Examination Call letter-Live Link’

5. Key in your credentials and log in

6. Admit card will appear on the display screen

7. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 11:18 IST