LIC HFL final result for assistant manager declared, check final merit list here

Life Insurance Corporation- Housing Finance Limited (LIC- HFL) has declared the final result for assistants, associates and assistant manager recruitment 2019. Here’s the direct link to download final merit list.

education Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LIC HFL final result
LIC HFL final result(LIC)
         

Life Insurance Corporation- Housing Finance Limited (LIC- HFL) has declared the final result for assistants, associates and assistant manager recruitment 2019.

LIC had released the result of computer based exam on November 7, 2019 after which the qualified candidates had appeared for the interview. Candidates who have successfully cleared the interview round have made it to the final merit list.

The LIC HFL interview was conducted on November 23, 2019.

Candidates can check their result/ final merit list online at the official website of LIC HFL.

How to check LIC HFL assistant final result 2019:

Visit the official website of LIC HFL at lichousing.com

Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage

Click on the link that reads, “To View Candidates selected for the post of Assistant Manager“

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the merit list.

Click here to view LIC HFL final merit list here

