WBBSE life science question paper leak scare: Mamata asks police to probe

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a probe into the circulation of questions purportedly of the class 10 life science question paper, hours before the exam began on Tuesday.

Students appearing for the paper in the state board examination got a rude shock when they received the questions on Whatsapp on their mobile phones.

However, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), which conducts the examination, found that the questions were from the model life science paper released by it in 2017. To mislead the students, the year was mentioned as 2018 in the message that was circulated.

The exam was held without disruptions.

“It’s a fake leak, as the questions are not what came in the exams,” Mamata Banerjee said, adding that she had asked the police to take action.

WBBSE chairman, Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay said they found that the questions sent through WhatsApp were totally different from the questions set for the life science paper.

They have informed higher authorities, including the home secretary and the cyber crime cell of Kolkata Police, he said.

The board chairman said since the syllabus for life science underwent some changes in 2017, the board had decided to publish a model question paper for the benefit of students. Some questions from this paper were circulated by unidentified persons, who wanted to confuse students.

A record number of 11,02,921 students are appearing for the examination this year. Out of them, 56% are girls.

The board exams began on March 12 and will end on March 21.