Live videos allow new ways of learning

education

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:15 IST

Globally as well as in India, the video streaming industry has been growing by leaps and bound. Traditionally used as one of the most expensive and effective means to promote a product or service the role of video has expanded drastically. Fuelled by growth in internet users, lower data costs and easy access to video-making tools/platforms, video consumption and creation are becoming more popular among the youth. Moreover, the concept of live streaming of videos is well accepted by internet users across the globe. As a part of a large social media platform, it is just another feature. However, as per many experts live video streaming is the future of social platforms and the majority of revenue will come from this source. Niche players with live video streaming capabilities have already started to experience the benefits and these players are shaping the future of video consumption. In the field of education, live streaming videos will prove to be a powerful tool for exchanging knowledge without boundaries. The new age live video streaming players are not only providing a platform to create live videos but also enabling video makers to earn money for their due effort.

For seekers, students, learners, and curious youth, live videos are increasingly becoming popular to connect with their mentors. The live streaming video platforms present a great opportunity for students in tier 2, 3 cities to connect with educationists from metro cities and gain access to market trends. Interestingly, the big live video streaming players offer educational live streaming for free of cost to viewers. Hence, an initiative to make education accessible to all.

Videos have always been considered as premium content and it is certainly a powerful tool to communicate with the audience, and now internet users.

Over the last few years, the trend of live videos has taken over social platforms because it empowers any person with an internet-enabled smartphone to create a live video and express himself or herself. On the other hand, the viewers do not expect to receive high-end visuals, special effects, etc. that are used in traditional video making.

Given the nature and purpose of streaming live videos, they are made with the sole purpose to share information, visual information in its authentic state. And because the communication and message in live videos are authentic and real, it is more acceptable to internet users. Hence, when students connect with educationist via live video streaming, they access knowledge relevant to them.

Influencers have been able to impact their viewers positively and day by day the popularity of influencers doing live video streaming is growing.

The new-age social media platforms understands the effort and time that influencers have to put in to share their knowledge and therefore unlike the traditional social media players, this is the reason the platforms offers a chance to earn decent money from live video streaming basis the content viewed by the audience, their engagement and popularity, Along all the categories of content served. Today, all the influencers on social platforms prefer to go live and make live video content regularly, as they can attract more users and engage with them on real time basis, and one need not to do lots of post-production of videos.

One can easily spot many expert gamers streaming live videos of their games so that people can learn and engage with the gamers on a real-time basis. Similarly, many industry experts, educationists, and influencers stream live video classrooms or workshops to share their knowledge with a wide set of audience.

Furthermore, live video streams can also assist in tutoring and studying high school/college subjects; as, the live videos are very interactive, which means that the students can ask questions to the person making the video, and get it resolved in the real-time, unlike leaving a comment below the video, and waiting for days to get a reply. Live videos also allow the tutors to get feedback from their viewers. Hence making it useful for both teachers as well as students. Also, the students can access learning content of varied nature such as skills to make good PPTs, training sessions on software like Photoshop, Illustrator; or can also connect with teachers imparting education on mathematics, history or other subjects.

Many educationalists or tutors prefer to take online classes with their students through live video sessions, as the impact of delivering a message on live video is far more powerful than traditional videos. Various research reports have concluded that users tend to pay more attention to videos streaming live due to fear of missing an important detail. On the other hand, the live video streaming set requires minimum or no costs at all. Therefore, basis of his/her content and ability to connect with the audience, an educationist can turn this opportunity into fulltime employment.

Also, the cost of a formal setup such as desks, chairs, etc. is not required. Therefore making it easy for educationists to easily adopt the new way of connecting with a wide set of students.

In the future, the potential to learn and earn from the live streaming video will improve drastically, as with the power of live videos, influencers would continue to positively impact the youth.

(The author is Deputy Country Manager, Bigo Live. Views expressed here are personal.)