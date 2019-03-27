Today in New Delhi, India
LNMU B Ed exam results declared, 3136 out of 3300 secure first division

LNMU B ED Results 2019: Out of the 3,300 students who appeared in the B Ed exams in Lalit Narayan Mithila University, 3136 secured first division, 1,730 have obtained distinction, while the results of 78 students remain pending.

education Updated: Mar 27, 2019 09:22 IST
Bishnu K Jha
Bishnu K Jha
Hindustan Times, Patna
LNMU B Ed results declared(File)

When contacted over phone on Tuesday, examination controller Ashok Mehta said that the reasons for pending results could be ascertained only after scrutiny of tabulation register. Meanwhile, the phone call made to vice chancellor Prof S K Singh remained unanswered.

Highlights:

1730 students obtain first division with distinction

78 students result pending

29 students failed

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 07:56 IST

