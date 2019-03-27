LNMU B Ed exam results declared, 3136 out of 3300 secure first division
LNMU B ED Results 2019: Out of the 3,300 students who appeared in the B Ed exams in Lalit Narayan Mithila University, 3136 secured first division, 1,730 have obtained distinction, while the results of 78 students remain pending.education Updated: Mar 27, 2019 09:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Patna
Out of the 3,300 students who appeared in the B Ed exams in Lalit Narayan Mithila University, 1,730 have obtained distinction, while the results of 78 students remain pending. The total number of students who failed to pass was 29. Examination controller Ashok Mehta said that the reasons for pending results could be ascertained only after scrutiny of tabulation register. Meanwhile, a phone call made to VC Professor SK Singh remained
First Published: Mar 27, 2019 07:56 IST