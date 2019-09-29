Local students to fill 45 MBBS seats in Jharkhand

education

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:53 IST

Medical aspirants in Jharkhand have received a shot in the arm after central government allocated its reserved quota of 15% MBBS seats (equivalent to 45 MBBS seats) for admission of local students in three newly set up medical colleges in the state.

Central government health department has permitted the state government to fill up its (central government quota) 15% MBBS seats in all three newly permitted Palamu, Hazaribagh and Dumka Medical College in 2019-20 sessions.

Abhishek Srivastava ,deputy secretary health and medical education, family welfare Jharkhand government, has in this regard directed Controller of Examination of Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (JCECE) Board to conduct counselling against 15% MBBS seats of all India quota leftover in new three medical colleges of state by September 30.

All these three new medical colleges of the state have 100 MBBS seats each among which 15% of the seats are reserved for all India quota and are filled through NEET.

Admission of state quota in Palamu, Hazaribagh and Dumka Medical Colleges were completed on August 31st but 15% (45 seats) of all India quota remained vacant. The classes in these medical colleges have already started.

However, on the directive of Supreme Court, Dr B Srinivas, assistant director of Director General of Medical Services of health and family welfare department on Friday (September 27) informed Abhishek Srivastava,deputy secretary health and medical education Jharkhand government to fill-up the vacant MBBS seats (15% all India quota) from state counselling.

Getting permission from the central government, deputy secretary Srivastava immediately directed JCECE Board to conducted counselling of NEET result 2019 by September 30 so that the vacant MBBS seats in newly permitted medical colleges do not go waste in current academic sessions.

“I hope all process (admission on vacant seats) would be completed in scheduled time”, said deputy secretary on Saturday.

Supreme Court gave conditional permission to Palamu, Hazaribagh and Dumka Medical Colleges on August 25 to take admission on 100 MBBS seats in 2019-20 session.

As per the SC directive, no admission could be taken in any medical college across the country from September 1, JCECE Board conducted two- day counselling August 30-31 and filled up state quota seats in all three new medical colleges in scheduled time.

Health department official said since SC has permitted to fill up the seats, admission would be taken till September 30 now.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 13:53 IST