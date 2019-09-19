e-paper
LPU’s 10th convocation: 53 awarded doctoral degrees

On this occasion, along with 53 PhD holders, 51 gold medallists and 123 academic toppers, as many as 19,977 regular and distance education students from the 2018 and 2019 batches were awarded degrees and diplomas

education Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:01 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
53 awarded doctoral degrees at LPU's 10th convocation,(HT)
         

Lovely Professional University (LPU) held its 10th annual convocation on its campus here on Tuesday. Vice-President of the Republic of Suriname, a South American country, Dr Michael Ashwin Satyandre Adhin was the chief guest.

On this occasion, along with 53 PhD holders, 51 gold medallists and 123 academic toppers, as many as 19,977 regular and distance education students from the 2018 and 2019 batches were awarded degrees and diplomas.

Adhin is a Surinamese educator, politician, and at the age of 36, he became the youngest Vice-president in the history of Suriname.

While delivering convocation message, he said, “Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is achieved.”

He also acknowledged that as Indian diaspora Surinamese are proud of their cultural roots from Bharat, and stand ready to use all available opportunities to strengthen their existing cultural and economic ties with India.

On this occasion, Lovely Group chairman Ramesh Mittal, vice-chairman Naresh Mittal, LPU chancellor Ashok Mittal congratulated the students.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 12:01 IST

