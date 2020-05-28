e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / LSAT India 2020: Registration and exam date extended by a month, check details here

LSAT India 2020: Registration and exam date extended by a month, check details here

The online LSAT—India will now be conducted from July 19 using the AI-enabled remote proctored online test delivery system to allow candidates to test from the safety and comfort of their homes.

education Updated: May 28, 2020 12:39 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LSAT India . (Screengrab)
LSAT India . (Screengrab)
         

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Thursday announced that the examination date of LSAT-India will be postponed by one month to help accommodate students preparing to sit for their remaining Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams scheduled between July 1 to 15.

The online LSAT—India will now be conducted from July 19 using the AI-enabled remote proctored online test delivery system to allow candidates to test from the safety and comfort of their homes.

“By moving the testing period to the week of 19 July, we are accommodating the needs of students who need to sit for their CBSE board exams, and we can also help students be better prepared for the new LSAT—India online format,” said Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, Vice President, LSAC.

“The LSAT—India will be delivered in three-time slots over four days starting July 19. Candidates will be assigned a time slot. Test takers who have technical problems will have the opportunity to retest 2-3 days after the closing of the main testing window,” says a press statement issued by the council.

Students who wish to take the online LSAT—India can register online at www.discoverlaw.in on or before July 5, 2020.

