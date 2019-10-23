LT Grade Recruitment Result 2019: Only 36 computer teacher qualify against 1673 posts on offer

education

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday declared results of computer subject of the ongoing LT Grade Teachers’ Recruitment 2018. Out of the available 1673 vacancies available, only 36 have been selected which is just 2% of the posts to be filled through this recruitment process. Failure to find suitable candidates resulted in the remaining 1637 posts getting left vacant, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

This was the first time when the state secondary education department attempted to fill the vacant post of computer teachers in government-run high schools and Intermediate colleges. Till now old teachers after getting special training are teaching computers in these institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

For computer science, a total of 10,801 candidates had appeared in the written exam on July 29, 2018. For the boy’s schools and colleges, a total 7923 candidates and another 2878 candidates for girls’ schools and colleges had appeared in it. There were 898 vacant posts available in boy’s schools and colleges while another 775 vacant posts were on offer in the girl’s schools and colleges.

Among the selected, 30 candidates made the final cut for the posts on offer in the boy’s schools and colleges while for the girl’s school and colleges, mere six candidates have been declared successful.

UPPSC secretary said that a separate notification would be issued by the commission for the selected candidates to submit their documents for verification. Attained marks and category/post wise result details would also be published later by the commission on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in, he added.

The failure to find suitable candidates for computer subject comes after similar setback in mathematics and science subjects. For mathematics subject, mere 435 posts could be filled out of the 1035 posts on offer. Similarly, owing to lack of qualified candidates, a large number of posts of teachers of science subjects too have remained vacant.

Out of the 10,768 posts in 15 subjects to be filled through this recruitment process, the results for 5,566 posts in 11 subjects have been declared so far.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:57 IST