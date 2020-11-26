e-paper
LU’s centenary celebrations: New Bharat to be gyanwan, dhanwan, charitrawan, says Rajnath

In his speech, Rajnath Singh congratulated the University for completing 100 years, calling it a major landmark that only a few universities in India had achieved

education Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Defence minister Rajnath Singh.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh.(File photo)
         

The centennial celebrations of Lucknow University concluded with the Foundation Day event organised on Wednesday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath joined the programme virtually.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and minister of state for higher education Neelima Katiyar were the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively.

In his speech, Rajnath Singh congratulated the University for completing 100 years, calling it a major landmark that only a few universities in India had achieved.

The defence minister spoke about atmanirbhar Bharat and said this new Bharat would be “gyanwan, dhanwan and charitrawan (intelligent, prosperous and principled)”.

Singh said the education sector, which was going to witness significant change with the new National Education Policy (NEP) which was the perfect blend of ancient and modern India.

He said the NEP would teach students “how to think”.

Some illustrious alumni of LU – singer Malini Awasthi, UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, scholar Prashant Mishra, Niti Aayog V-C Rajiv Kumar, cricketer Suresh Raina, and cardiologist Naresh Trehan were felicitated at the event.

