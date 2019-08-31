Lucknow student excited to witness historic Chandrayaan-2 touchdown with PM Modi

education

Aug 31, 2019

Class 10 student Rashi Verma has already jotted down the two questions that she would like to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, given a chance, on September 7 -- the day when India could create history yet again by landing its mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’ on the Lunar South Pole.

Rashi, 15, and around 60 other students will witness the historic touchdown with the PM live at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru.

“If I get the chance to interact with the Prime Minister during this milestone event, I would ask him how he keeps so fit. I would also like to know how he multitasks with such efficiency,” said Rashi, who studies at the Jankipuram branch of Delhi Public School.

This farmer’s daughter secured herself a spot in this selected group by performing well in the ‘Space Quiz 2019’ -- an online test conducted by the mygov.in portal along with the ISRO.

According to rules, two students (of Classes 8 to 10) from each state had to be selected for the event. On the touchdown day, Rashi will be accompanied by another student representing Uttar Pradesh at the ISRO headquarters.

Describing her as “an extremely shy and introvert child”, the principal of her school, Neeru Bhaskar, said, “I am glad Rashi got this centre stage and is making our city proud. We are very happy for her.”

What makes the experience even more exhilarating for this space enthusiast is that it will be the first time that she gets to fly!

“I have never travelled by air. To participate in this event, my father and I will be taking a flight from Lucknow on September 6. I am so thrilled and excited that I can barely wait for the day,” said the youngster, also expressing gratitude towards her mother, a primary school teacher.

Chandrayaan-2, comprising an orbiter, a lander and a rover, was launched on July 22. The lander, which is carrying a rover, is scheduled to land on the Lunar South Pole at 1:55 am on September 7. If successful, this will be the first mission in the world to explore the South Pole of the moon. It will also be the first ISRO mission to land on a celestial body.

A successful touchdown will make India the fourth country in the world to land on the moon -- after the USA, the erstwhile USSR and China.

Aug 31, 2019