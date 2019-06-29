Lucknow University may end 5 PG courses

Finding no takers, the Lucknow University may discontinue five post-graduate courses from the new academic session.

While counselling wasn’t done for MSc Mass Communication, MA French and MA Business Economics, it was suspended for MA in Defence Studies and MSc in Total Quality Management due to low applications.

“Counselling for the last two courses will be carried out only if there are 60 per cent applications,” said University Registrar Arun Kumar Yadav.

Admission Coordinator Prof. Anil Mishra said admissions to at least 60 per cent of the total seats was a must for running self-financed courses.

Nineteen students applied for the total 25 seats in MA in Defence Studies but less than 15 appeared for the counselling. A similar number of students applied for the total 30 seats in MA in Total Quality Management but less than 18 appeared for the counselling.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 15:40 IST