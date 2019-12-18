Lucknow university PhD admission 2019: Registration process begins from December 20, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 17:43 IST

The PhD admission process in the University of Lucknow is likely to commence from December 20. The information of subject wise PhD seats for the session 2019-20 has been released, said vice chancellor SK Shukla.

Candidates may apply 478 PhD seats put together all the departments. Faculty of arts has maximum of 243 PhD seats, science faculty 144 seats, commerce 41 seats, law 38 seats, in education faculty 5 seats and fine arts has 7 seats, he said.

PG core papers of University of Lucknow will be the base for framing questions. The other paper will test the research aptitude of the candidate, he said.

This paper will be common to all candidates and will have five sections consisting of the following: general awareness; statistical data interpretation; mental aptitude, numerical aptitude and logical reasoning; information and communication technology, and people and environment, vice chancellor said.