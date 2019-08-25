Lucknow University to hold convocation in October

education

Updated: Aug 25, 2019

The Lucknow University (LU) will hold its 62nd convocation in October, this year, said the varsity.

LU spokesman NK Pandey said, “The varsity has decided to hold the annual convocation ceremony in October. The exact date is being deliberated upon. To award medals to eligible students, we have sought recommendations from departments.”

The heads have been asked to submit the list of students by September 5. Last year, the university awarded 192 medals. However, the coveted ‘Chancellor’s Gold’ and ‘V-C’s Gold’ medals were not conferred on anyone, as the selection committee could not find worthy candidates.

Sem I & III exams

The LU administration on Saturday said that exams of UG courses for semester I & III would be held in NovemberDecember. The students were asked to fill up examination forms online and submit the same by October 15.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019