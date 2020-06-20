e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Lucknow University UG and PG exams 2020: Revised examination schedule released at lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University UG and PG exams 2020: Revised examination schedule released at lkouniv.ac.in

Earlier, the varsity had to cancel the annual UG and PG examinations which were scheduled to start from March 16, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

education Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:55 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lucknow University.
Lucknow University.(lkouniv.ac.in)
         

Lucknow University (LU) on Friday released the revised examination schedule for both UG and PG exams 2020 on its official website.

The varsity will commence the UG and PG examinations from July 7, which will conclude in August.

Earlier, the varsity had to cancel the annual UG and PG examinations which were scheduled to start from March 16, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The BA and B.Com. annual examinations will begin on July 7 and end on August 10 and July 25 respectively. The annual exams of the B.Sc. course will be conducted from July 8 to August 13, 2020.

The semester examination for BA, B.Com., and B.Sc. is scheduled to begin on July 23 and conclude on August 14, August 5, and August 11 respectively.

The exams for MBA (IMS) and BBA will commence on July 14, 2020, while the exams for MBA students will start on July 20.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the revised examination schedule.

tags
top news
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
‘Mischievous’: PMO responds to barbs over Modi remarks on Ladakh face-off
‘Mischievous’: PMO responds to barbs over Modi remarks on Ladakh face-off
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Not at war with China but fully prepared, says Air Force chief Bhadauria
Not at war with China but fully prepared, says Air Force chief Bhadauria
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In