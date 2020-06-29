Magadh Mahila College to introduce Japanese language course from July

education

Magadh Mahila College (MMC), a constituent college of Patna University (PU), is set to introduce Japanese language courses for its students from July.

The language training will be imparted by professional trainers, for which the college signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Patna-based Japanese language and culture centre, Empowering Anirvana, in presence of PU’s vice-chancellor HN Prasad on June 27.

Principal of Magadh Mahila College, Shashi Sharma, said, “Introducing Japanese courses will open new career options for students. Admission process will begin in July through the official website of college. Along with language skills, students will also learn about Japanese culture through this course.”

She said, “The Japanese course is a new addition to the foreign languages courses offered by our college. We already have German language and English language proficiency programme.”

Director of Empowering Anirvana, Anand Vijay, said, “The Japanese learning course is a six-month certificate course, which requires minimum 60 hours class. The classes will integrate audio-visual training. Tutors from Japan will directly train the students.”

He said. “The learning programme has been divided into two levels. Students will be awarded certificate after qualifying examination.”

A college official said, “There will be 50 seats in the pilot batch and admission will be taken on first-come-first-served basis. Course fee is Rs 7,500. College alumni can also pursue course along with current batch students. Registration would begin in the first week of July. Though college is not open for students, the course will begin with online classs.”

MMC is in planning to introduce several more courses, including geography in regular mode, women studies, human rights, pharmacy and on medical plants.