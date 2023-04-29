Home / Education / MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2023 09:32 PM IST

MAH-LLB 3 Yrs CET 2023 hall ticket is available at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2023 admit card. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH-LLB 3 Yrs CET 2023 entrance examination for admission to the first year of a three-year full-time undergraduate Degree in Law course for the academic year 2023-24 will be held on May 2 and May 3 at various examination centres in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra State.

Direct link here

MAH CET Law admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET 2023 admit card link

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the ht print for future reference.

