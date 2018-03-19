 MAH MBA CET 2018 result declared | education | Hindustan Times
MAH MBA CET 2018 result declared

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra declared the result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) for Master in Business Administration (MBA) on Monday.

Mar 19, 2018 19:39 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) for Master in Business Administration (MBA) is conducted to select students for the first year of full time Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management.(Hindustan Times)

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra declared the result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) for Master in Business Administration (MBA) on Monday.

The examination for admission to the first year of full time Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in Maharashtra was held on March 10 and March 11.

Click here to check the MAH-MBA/MMS SET 2018 result

Click here to check the MAH-MBA/MMS SET 2018 result summary

Visit official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra for latest news and updates.

