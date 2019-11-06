e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Maha Cyclone: 3-day school,college in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra will remain close

Palghar district collector Kailas Shinde has ordered closure of schools and colleges for three days, said chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekananda Kadam on Tuesday.

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thane
Fishermen in Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea, officials said. (Representational image)
Fishermen in Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea, officials said. (Representational image)(PTI file)
         

Schools and colleges in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra will remain closed from November 6 to 8 in view of warning of heavy rain due to cyclone `Maha’.

Fishermen in Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea, officials said.

Palghar district collector Kailas Shinde has ordered closure of schools and colleges for three days, said chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekananda Kadam on Tuesday.

Chief secretary of Maharashtra Ajoy Mehta had reviewed the situation in the region on Monday.

Fishermen from Thane and Palghar districts have been asked not to venture into the sea for the next three-four days, said an official release.

The fishermen who are out in the sea have been asked to return or take shelter in nearest ports.

Villages near the coast have been placed on high alert, the release added.

According to the Met department, parts of the coastal Konkan, central Maharashtra and Marthawada are likely to receive rains due to severe cyclonic storm Maha which is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on November 7.

tags
top news
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sensex surges 304 points to hit record intra-day peak; Nifty at 12,000 level
Sensex surges 304 points to hit record intra-day peak; Nifty at 12,000 level
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh Chaddha

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News