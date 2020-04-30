e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maha govt must ask schools to cancel fee hikes: BJP leader

Maha govt must ask schools to cancel fee hikes: BJP leader

In a letter to state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, Shelar said all school boards should be directed to reduce fees by 10 per cent.

education Updated: Apr 30, 2020 11:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
         

Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra Government to direct all schools to cancel their fee hikes for the coming academic year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

In a letter to state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, Shelar said all school boards should be directed to reduce fees by 10 per cent.

Schools have planned a 10 to 30 per cent hike in fees and several parents have complained about it, the BJP leader said, claiming that there was fear among the parent community.

He further pointed out that the Union HRD ministry had passed orders cancelling fee hikes at IITs, while the Uttar Pradesh government had done so for schools.

By taking classes online during the pandemic, schools were expected to save at least 20 to 25 per cent of their operational costs due to reduced water and power consumption among other things, Shelar stated in the letter.

top news
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Kerala Governor gives nod to ordinance which allows govt to temporarily cut salaries
Kerala Governor gives nod to ordinance which allows govt to temporarily cut salaries
‘Powerhouse of talent’: PM Modi mourns death of Rishi Kapoor
‘Powerhouse of talent’: PM Modi mourns death of Rishi Kapoor
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
‘A misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on clash with Gambhir
‘A misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on clash with Gambhir
School drop-out in Agartala invents ‘social distancing’ bike with electric heart
School drop-out in Agartala invents ‘social distancing’ bike with electric heart
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News