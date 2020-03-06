e-paper
Maharashtra SSC exams 2020: 3 booked for impersonation during Hindi paper

Inspector MB Shinde of Narpoli police station said the incident was unearthed by the centre head of Poddar English Medium School in Dhamankar Naka in the city during the Class X Hindi test between 11am and 2pm.

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thane
Three people were booked on Friday by Thane police for impersonation in connection with the SSC exams underway across Maharashtra, an official said.

Inspector MB Shinde of Narpoli police station said the incident was unearthed by the centre head of Poddar English Medium School in Dhamankar Naka in the city during the Class X Hindi test between 11am and 2pm.

“A 21-year-old man identified as Sagar Laxmirajan Vijaya Kalta was writing the exam for a candidate by the name Jagannath Shankar Mulya. Katla, who said he was promised money and a job in Bengaluru, was detained. He told us he was paid Rs 500 for answering the March 4 Marathi exam for Mulya,” Shinde said.

Efforts were on to nab Mulya and middleman Charan Devasi, he said, adding that all have been charged under section 416 (cheating by personation) of the IPC.

top news
