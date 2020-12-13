e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra BAMS selection list 2020 released at mahacet.org, here’s direct link

Maharashtra BAMS selection list 2020 released at mahacet.org, here’s direct link

Maharashtra BAMS selection list 2020: Candidates who have registered for the NEET counselling 2020 for Ayurvedic, Physiotherapy, and Nursing programmes in the state can check the list online at mahacet.org.

education Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra BAMS selection list 2020.
         

Maharashtra BAMS selection list 2020: Maharashtra Common Entrance test (CET) cell on Saturday released the selection list for first round of Maharashtra NEET 2020 counselling for Ayurvedic, Physiotherapy, and Nursing programmes on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the NEET counselling 2020 for Ayurvedic, Physiotherapy, and Nursing programmes in the state can check the list online at mahacet.org.

According to the schedule, the last date of Joining and filling Status Retention Form to the selected college during first round for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/PT/OT/BASLP/BP&O/BSc(NUR.) Courses is December 21, 2020.

Direct link to check Maharashtra BAMS selection list 2020.

How to check Maharashtra BAMS selection list 2020:

Visit the official website at mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG - 2020 Selection list CAP Round 1 (BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) Courses) dated 12/12/2020”

The Maharashtra NEET BAMS selection list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its print out for future use.

