Maharashtra CET cell says second list for UG medical, dental courses valid

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:13 IST

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Thursday said the second list for admissions to UG medical and dental courses is valid. This comes a day after it put a stay on the list as it was awaiting clearance from the medical education department on the increased seats in the economically weaker section category.

It said admissions will continue as per the list announced on July 31, and students will be given one extra day, until August 7, to complete the formalities. “The seat matrix for round two of UG medical and dental admissions was released on Monday and the seat allotment was confirmed. Since the medical education department requested clarity, admissions had to be stalled,” a state CET cell official said.

The second seat allotment list, which was supposed to be released on July 29, was released in the early hours of July 31 after taking into account seats surrendered from the all India quota. More seats were added to the dental course from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, which were included in the second round.

“The problem was with the 32 new seats added to Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and it was necessary to clear all queries to avoid problems in the future,” the official added. The fresh seat matrix released on Tuesday, was shared with the medical education department, after which the second admissions round was announced. “The EWS quota is a new concept. Before confirming admissions, we wanted to make sure that everything is confirmed legally. Once the legal cell gave us the go ahead, the CET cell was informed to continue admissions,” said an official from the medical education department.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 16:13 IST