Home / Education / Maharashtra governor praises minister for holding exam during Covid-19

Maharashtra governor praises minister for holding exam during Covid-19

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday praised state minister Amit Deshmukh for showing courage by holding final-year examination of the Health Science University at a time when atmosphere evolved that tests should not be held due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

education Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:50 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Nashik
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Koshyari made the remarks after he inaugurated the renovated main administrative building of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) here.

District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Medical Education Minister Deshmukh and MUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Deelip Mhaisekar were present on the occasion.

In May and June, Koshyari had been on a different page with the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, particularly Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, on holding final-year examinations of non-agriculture universities given the COVID-19 crisis.

The Governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, had then pitched for conducting examinations in the interest of students.

On the other hand, the state government was for cancelling the final-year examinations given the COVID-19 outbreak and the health issues it posed.

“Whether a leader deserves to be a leader or not is known during testing times, during difficult times, during war time,” Koshyari said.

“our young minister Amit Deshmukh, the courage, intelligence and vision he showed.

“An atmosphere was evolving in the entire region that there should be no examination. And I really have no words for him (Deshmukh), what courage he showed! he added.

According to an official statement, Koshyari also said that threats like COVID-19 can be faced if people are fearless and careful.

The Governor said the importance of medical education was underscored in the world during the COVID-19 period, according to the statement.

The job of doctors is very difficult in current situation but it is all the more difficult to prepare good doctors, Koshyari said, according to the statement.

