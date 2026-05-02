Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Out: Check direct link, pass percentage after MSBSHSE Class 12th results announced

The Maharashtra State Board on Saturday announced the Class 12 (HSC) results. The exams were held from February 10 to March 11, 2026, across the state, with students from all streams appearing during this period. Just like in previous years, girls outperformed boys in the overall results. Maharashtra State Board on Saturday announced the Class 12 (HSC) results. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar)

Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC 2026 results: All those candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra HSC examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Maharashtra HSC 2026 Pass percentage an overall pass percentage of 89.79 per cent, as girls once again outshone boys in the state-wide tally. Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) chairperson, Trigun Kulkarni, girls secured a pass percentage of 93.15 against boys' 86.80 per cent. Kulkarni said that the pass percentage of the Science stream stood at 96.44 per cent, while Commerce, Vocational, ITI, and Arts streams were at 87.03 per cent, 82.74 per cent, 81.78 per cent and 78.02 per cent, respectively.

Maharashtra HSC 2026 results: District wise pass percentage The Konkan division has secured the highest pass percentage of 94.14, followed by Pune with 91.25 per cent, Amravati with 90.92, Nashik with 90.72, Mumbai with 90.08, Kolhapur with 89.97 per cent, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 88.68 per cent and Latur, the lowest at 84.14 per cent.

How to download marksheet? 1: Access DigiLocker using the mobile number associated with your Aadhaar.

2: Go to the 'Issued Documents' or 'Education' tab.

3: Choose the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from the options provided.

4: Inert your exam seat number and your mother's name exactly as it appears on the hall ticket.

5: Click on 'Retrieve Document' to see your marksheet.

6: Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference.