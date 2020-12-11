e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra MBBS, BDS CET: Second round of admissions on December 13, check full schedule

Maharashtra MBBS, BDS CET: Second round of admissions on December 13, check full schedule

education Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 20:20 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two days after the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) surrendered over 260 vacant seats in Maharashtra medical institutes from the all India quota (AIQ), the state common entrance test (CET) cell on Friday released the schedule for second round of common admissions for MBBS and BDS seats.

As per the schedule, CET cell will release a new seat matrix after including the 260 seats surrendered from AIQ, at noon on Sunday, December 13. The second seat allotment list will be released by 8pm on the same day.

The AIQ seats that have been left vacant on account of non-joining, non-reporting or resigning from students who were allocated seats in the national rounds after the second round have been reverted back to respective states, said the DGHS notification released on December 9. These seats belong to various government and civic run hospitals across the state and the same will be included in the second common admission round conducted by the state common entrance test (CET) cell in the coming week.

It further states that candidates who were allotted seats in the all India rounds and did not resign their seat before December 8 will not be eligible for admissions in the state rounds. “This rule is in compliance with the supreme court ruling from May 2019, therefore such candidates will not be eligible for state admission rounds,” states the notification released by CET cell on Friday.

The second round of AIQ in undergraduate medical and dental admissions ended on December 8 and the DGHS returned all vacant seats from AIQ to respective state governments, to include those seats in general CAP rounds. Maharashtra received 222 MBBS and 40 BDS seats from the AIQ quota which will now be included across reserved and the open category and will be allotted in the second and consecutive seat allotment lists.

