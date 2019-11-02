e-paper
Maharashtra Post GDS Recruitment 2019: 3650 vacancies on offer, 10th pass may apply

India Post has invited online applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Maharashtra circle. There are a total of 3650 vacancies. Check details here.

education Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:24 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra post circle recruitment: 3650 vacancies on offer
Maharashtra post circle recruitment: 3650 vacancies on offer(India Post)
         

India Post has invited online applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Maharashtra circle. There are a total of 3650 vacancies at various locations of Maharashtra such as Navi Mumbai, Solapur,Pune, Ahmednagar, Thane etc.

The online application process for GDS recruitment has begun on November 1 and the last date to apply is November 30.

The job profile includes branch post master, assistant branch post master and dak sevaks. Candidates should be between 18 and 40 years of age.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have passed class 10 examination with passing marks in mathematics and English (studied as compulsory subjects). The candidates who have passed class 10 examination in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those who have passed through compartment. Knowledge of local language and basic computer is a must.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of automatically generated merit list made on the basis of candidates’ online application. Only marks obtained in class 10 exam will be considered.

Applications can be made in online mode only. Candidates who want to apply will have to register through indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 16:42 IST

