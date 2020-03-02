Maharashtra SSC exam 2020 begins tommorow, check details here

education

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:10 IST

Over 3.91 lakh students from the Mumbai division which includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar will appear for the SSC (Class 10 exams) exams that begin on Tuesday. The exam would be conducted across 1,024 centres in the division. More than 17 lakh students have registered for the examination across the state.

This year, there are 2,795 students with special needs registered for the exam. The board has granted special permissions to most of these students like allotting extra time, allowing them to have a writer etc.

Sandeep Sangave, secretary Mumbai divisional board said that several flying squads and sitting squads will be deployed for strict vigilance. “We have asked our squads to be cautious especially in sensitive centres where cases of malpractices have been reported in the past. The board is completely prepared to ensure a smooth conduct of examinations,” added Sangave. The board has deployed six flying squads and several sitting squads this year. In a first, it has also decided to not entertain requests from private candidates who asked for a last minute centre change citing various reasons. “Only genuine medical requests have been catered to.”

Students would once again have to write only 80-mark exams in languages and social sciences as 20 marks are reserved for oral exams. In 2019, the board had scrapped oral exams which brought down the scores of students significantly. “We are hoping that a reversal in the policy would bring down stress that students undergo before these papers. Last year, many students had called citing stress about writing a 100- mark paper,” said a counsellor manning the board helpline.

Those who wish to address their exam related queries can call on the board’s official helpline numbers while students who feel stressed about writing their exams can call any of the counsellors listed by the board for guidance.

WHAT’S NEW THIS TIME

This year centres have to send a detailed online report to the board about the number of students who attended the exams, cheating cases, late-comers, etc

Private candidates are not allowed to change their centres this year unless they have some health issues

HAVING TROUBLE? HERE’S HELP

Counsellor numbers for Mumbai: 9004842989; 7977919850; 9423947266; 9869634765; 9322527076; 8169699204; 9969038020; 9819016270; 9867874623; 9967329370; 7506302353; 9820646115

Mumbai division board: 022-27881075; 022-27893756 (8am to 8pm)