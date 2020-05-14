Maharashtra teachers brave odds to complete SSC assessment in time

education

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:34 IST

A few days after the state education department allowed teachers assigned with SSC paper evaluation to travel, teachers in the city are braving all odds to ensure that evaluations take place in time.

While permissions for travel are given across the state , especially in coronavirus red zones like Mumbai , it is a tough task for teachers. “While we have permissions to travel, we still have to arrange for transport . Papers which are still in school need to be picked up and some teachers who live far have to travel,” said Anil Bornare, coordinator of the BJP Teachers Front. The Mumbai Divisional Board also includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

A school in Borivali made stay arrangements for a teacher whose papers were still in the school. “Others had got their papers but this teacher had not got them as history paper was in the end. He stays in Virar and we did not want him to travel twice and hence arranged for his stay and food for a few days . He will evaluate papers, submit them and then go back,” said a member of the school management.

Sarita Malushe, a teacher from Malad said that she made a trip to Thane to collect papers from her school. “I requested my relative who has a car to travel with me. We all have to do what we can to ensure that results are not delayed,” she added.

As per a Supreme Court order, the state board has to declare results of SSC (Class 10) and HSC(Class 12) by June 10. Officials at the board said that while most Class 12 papers have been evaluated, a significant number of Class 10 papers are still yet to be checked.